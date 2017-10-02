Kansas man dies after ejected in SUV rollover crash

KEARNY COUNTY— A Kansas man died and two others were injured in an accident at 8:30p.m. Sunday in Kearny County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Jesus Manuel Acuna, 25, Ordway, CO., was traveling on U.S. 50 four miles west of Kansas 25 Highway.

The vehicle blew a tire and rolled. A passenger in the SUV Nick Gonzalez, 54, Dodge City, was ejected. He was transported to the hospital in Garden City where he died.

Acuna and another passenger Flora Virginia Agnes Gonzales, 54, Ordway, CO., were flown to Via Christi in Wichita. All three were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.