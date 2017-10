Step into ‘Dorothy’s Closet’ during OZtoberFest at the Columbian Theatre Swogger Gallery in Wamego!

All are invited to the opening, Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. and all day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and through the month of October during regular business hours.

Come support the local Columbian Artist Group and find that just right piece that takes you over the rainbow and into the land of Oz!