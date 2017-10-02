‘Big Red One’ to welcome new deputy commanding general

The “Big Red One” will welcome its newest leader with a

Victory with Honors ceremony at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 at the 1st Infantry Division’s

headquarters on Fort Riley.

Brig. Gen. Stephen G. Smith will serve as the 1st Infantry Division and Fort

Riley deputy commanding general for support. Smith comes to the division

from Kuwait where he served as the director of operations for Combined Joint

Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

Smith previously served in the Big Red One as the commander of Battery B,

25th Field Artillery (Target Acquisition), 1st Inf. Div. Artillery, from

October 1997 to April 1999. His decorations and badges include the Legion of

Merit, the Bronze Star Medal with two bronze oak leaf clusters and the

Defense Meritorious Service Medal.