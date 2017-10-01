Kansas woman, 2 men dead in fatal shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating fatal shooting and searching for suspects.

Just after 1:39 a.m., Lawrence Police were near the area of 11th and Massachusetts Street when they heard multiple gunshots, according to a media release.

At the scene, officers encounter a large crowd and several victims suffering from gunshot wounds. In total five victims have been identified from the shooting.

Three of the victims have sustained fatal injuries: Leah Elizabeth Brown, a 22-year-old female Shawnee, Kansas resident, Colwin Lynn Henderson, a 20-year-old male Topeka resident, and Tremel Dupree Dean, a 24-year-old male Topeka resident. Two victims are being treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.