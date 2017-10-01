Book on transgender youth not on Wichita schools’ lists

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Most Wichita students will not find an award-winning children’s book about a transgender fourth-grader in their school libraries.

Gail Becker, supervisor of library media for the Wichita district, said the novel, called “George,” contains language and references that are not appropriate for young children. She says she decided the book would not be included in a set of master list titles provided to Wichita elementary schools.

The book’s author, Alex Gino, said Thursday he had raised enough money to buy a copy of the book for every Wichita elementary and K-8 school library.

The Wichita Eagle reports Wichita school librarians can choose to carry the book if they buy copies from their building funds or borrow one from the district’s library department.

Becker says four of Wichita’s 57 elementary or K-8 schools have the novel in their libraries. Two Wichita middle schools and one high school also have it.