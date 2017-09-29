TengaiCon Gaming Convention this Saturday

Get out to Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the 12th annual TengaiCon gaming convention!

After travelling for years to major metro areas to attend comic book and gaming conventions, several Manhattan area game loving residents saw a need to have a convention event closer to home and have been working to make TengaiCon a fun local event every year since 2006.

For only $10.00 admission at the door, attendees can enjoy the unique and friendly atmosphere with a mix of like-minded people including college students, young families, Fort Riley soldiers, and long-time gaming enthusiasts. TengaiCon hosts a lending library of more than 1000 board games for attendees to play. There will also be vendors and artists, guided tabletop and card games, and retro video games. This year’s silent auction for charity benefits the Manhattan Public Library beginning a monthly board game night.

Learn more at www.tengaicon.org or www.facebook.com/tengaicon!