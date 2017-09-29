Riley County Arrests September 29

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Daniel Straub, 24, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 28, 2017 at approximately 8:45 AM. Straub was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Straub’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Straub was not confined at the time of this report.

Roy Cephas Jr.,19, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 28, 2017 at approximately 9:00 AM. Cephas Jr. was arrested on three Riley County District Court warrants for failure to appear. Cephas Jr. was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Tyler Jensen, 22, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 28, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Jensen was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Jensen’s bond was set at $10,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 400 block of Fort Riley Blvd. on September 28, 2017 at approximately 9:30 PM. Officers listed David Voter, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect pointed a gun at him. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

