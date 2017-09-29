No records for 2017 Kansas State Fair attendance

HUTCHINSON — The Kansas State Fair didn’t break attendance records this year, but it did implement a new ticketing system that provides the most accurate attendance counts ever. A new partnership with web-based, ticketing-service provider Etix introduced a ticket-scanning system that digitally tracks fairgoer traffic.

This year, 322,278 people were counted through the gates to the State Fairgrounds. According to Fair organizers, attendance recorded this year showed about a 10 percent difference compared to the previously “weighed” and audited accounting for attendance last year, and in previous years. Saturday attendance typically reaches more than 60,000 people. This year, the actual scans accounted for 50,491 and 48,755 on each respective Saturday.

“It’s hard to set records year after year,” Susan Sankey, Kansas State Fair general manager, said. “The new ticketing system brought more confidence in tracking the attendance. Electronic ticketing has allowed for more efficiency and the data from the system will help to make improvements, assist with better planning, and sets a new standard for tracking attendance.”

While the fair wraps up for 2017, Sankey notes that overall feedback about the Fair has been overwhelmingly positive. “We’ve had many comments about how smoothly things went this year. We thank everyone who came out to enjoy the Fair – our sponsors, vendors, exhibitors, volunteers, students and every guest. “

Fair officials are still finalizing revenue numbers and preparing the budget for next year. There were some hot, windy and humid days, but the event was free of any major safety or weather problems. Recent amusement ride accidents, including on the opening day at the Ohio State Fair just weeks before the Kansas State Fair likely caused heightened sensitivity about the carnival rides, resulting in some lesser revenues. Also, the concert was delayed Saturday evening and the midway rides were temporarily shut down due to a passing storm.

North American Midway Entertainment, the contracted midway provider at the Kansas State Fair, followed its standard protocols, making safety a high, ongoing priority. Sankey says that led to a smooth transition to comply with new amusement ride regulations in Kansas.

“Rides are just one component of the wide range of activities we have happening every day at the Fair,” Sankey said. “For example, youth livestock shows represented record turnouts this year, filling the barns to capacity. Ours is a traditional Fair with a diversity true to agriculture and commerce. It celebrates everything Kansas every day.”

The Kansas State Fair has been held annually in Hutchinson since 1913. Plans are already underway for next year’s Fair, set for Sept. 7-16, 2018.