Kan. high school student’s rainbow parking spot vandalized

MARION, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas high school student who fought to keep his rainbow-painted parking spot found it vandalized this week.

Marion High School senior Logan Waner decorated his parking spot with an LGBT pride design. It was covered in black paint or tar Thursday.

Seniors at the school are allowed to paint their parking spots, as long as the designs are approved by administrators. Students and administrators helped Waner clean up his parking spot.

Waner’s parking spot initially drew attention after he was told he had to paint over the design on Wednesday. The school reversed the decision that afternoon.

Principal Tod Gordon says he initially approved the design, but later met with Waner to discuss possible modifications to make sure there weren’t any issues.