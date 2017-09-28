USGS: 2 more quakes, 5 this week shake Kansas

HARPER COUNTY— Two more earthquakes shook Kansas late Wednesday.

Just before 10p.m. a quake that measured a magnitude 3.2 was centered approximately 14 miles northwest of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A few minutes later at 10:02 p.m. a 2.8 magnitude quake was recorded 16 miles northwest of Harper.

Three earthquake in two days shook the area earlier this week. A quake at 8:30p.m. Tuesday measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately fourteen miles southeast of Harper, according to the U.S.G.S.

That followed a 2.6 magnitude quake at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday approximately five-mile northeast of Harper. On Monday, a 2.5 quake was centered thirteen miles northwest of Harper.

The USGS reported also reported a series of five quakes measuring 2.7 – 3.2 in Sedgwick, Harper and Sumner County September 10-15.

There are no reports of damage from Wednesday’s quakes.