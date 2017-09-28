Riley County Arrests September 28

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Kelli Graham, 18, of Leonardville, Kansas, was arrested in the 200 block of Arizona St. on September 27, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM. Graham was arrested on charges on rape and blackmail. Graham’s total bond was set at $25,000.00 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Kevin Ravenell, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of Leavenworth St. on September 27, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM. Ravenell was arrested on charges of distribute opiates, opium, narcotics or stimulant, and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant, cultivate a controlled substance. Ravenell’s total bond was set at $6,000.00. Ravenell was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed two reports for sexual battery in Manhattan on September 27, 2017. Officers listed a 17 year old female as the victim when she reported a 16 year old male known to her touched her inappropriately on two separate previous occassions. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.