Police: Riley Co. teen held for rape, blackmail; need information on sexual battery case

MANHATTAN – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a case of rape and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 11a.m. Wednesday police arrested Kelli Abernathy Graham, 18, in rural Leonardville, according to the daily arrest report from Riley County Police.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond on requested charges of rape and blackmail; statements for public ridicule, according to the arrest report.

In a separate report, Riley County Police on Tuesday are asked the for the public help in a sexual battery case that was filed on the weekend of September 23.

A 20-year-old woman was sleeping in her home when an unknown suspect came in without permission and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect in this case is described as a white male in his early 20s, average build. He was wearing a dark colored shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and dark rimmed glasses.

Police said that while the description is vague, they hope that someone may have witnessed a suspicious person or activity related to this crime and can report it.

