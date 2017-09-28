13th annual Kaw Valley Farm Tour Oct. 7-8

Experience local farms Oct. 7-8 during the 13th annual Kaw Valley Farm Tour, sponsored by K-State Research and Extension’s Douglas County office. The Kaw Valley region northeast Kansas offers a wealth of unique agricultural sights, tastes, and traditions.

Thirty-three participating farms in Johnson, Jefferson, Douglas, Osage, Shawnee and Leavenworth counties will open their venues to the public and offer special activities for kids, families and adults that are only available during the tour. The farms will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

The participating farms produce a variety of products including fruits, wines, flowers pumpkins, honey, wool and meat. Special activities include hayrack rides, opportunities to sample and purchase farm fresh foods, educational tours, wine tastings and pick-your-own farms. A $10 pass provides carload entrance to all the farms for the entire weekend, so the biggest challenge will be deciding which farms to visit!

More information and tickets are available online.