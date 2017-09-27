Workers report they couldn’t call 911 after Kan. tax office shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The state is investigating reports that workers at a Wichita tax office were unable to call 911 on their office phones after a co-worker was shot last week.

Kansas Organization of State Employees executive director Robert Choromanski says that workers shouldn’t have to use their personal cellphones in an emergency. And he “questioned how many critical minutes, or seconds, elapsed before emergency services could be contacted.”

State spokeswoman Rachel Whitten confirmed Tuesday that employees have complained about the inability to call 911. Whitten said Secretary Sam Williams visited the Wichita office Monday and made a test call to 911, which went through.

Ricky Wirths is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of tax agent Cortney Holloway. Revenue officials say Wirths owes almost $400,000 in taxes.