Sunset Zoo to Host Annual SPOOKtacular Trick-or-Treat Event

Sunset Zoo will host its annual family trick-or-treating event, SPOOKtacular, on Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th from Noon to 4:30pm each day.

Sunset Zoo has been hosting this community event for over 25 years. Each year, SPOOKtacular provides a fantastic way for families in the region to enjoy safe trick-or-treating while experiencing all the wonders and adventures that a zoo can offer. This year’s event is no different! In addition to more than twenty trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo’s exhibits, there will also be a hay bale maze, costume contest, pumpkin carving contest featuring the carving skills of KSU’s College of Architecture, Planning & Design students, local entertainment, and a few other SPOOKtacular surprises!

Tickets for this year’s event can now be purchased online at SunsetZoo.com/SPOOKtacular or at the ticket booth open 9:30am to 5:00pmdaily. Community members are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid long lines the day of the event. Pricing information, admission tips, parking details, and additional event info can also be found on the SPOOKtacular website.

SPOOKtacular is expected to draw 7,000 people to the Sunset Zoo, so don’t delay in getting your tickets today!