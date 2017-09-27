Riley County Arrests September 27

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Edward Harrison, 31, of Junction City, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 26, 2017 at approximately 6:30 PM. Harrison was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Harrison was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for sexual battery and criminal restraint in Manhattan on September 26, 2017. Officers listed a 16 year old female as the victim when she reported a 16 year old male known to her grabbed her and touched her inappropriately. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

Officers filed a report for rape in North County on September 26, 2017. Officers listed a 23 year old female as the victim when she reported a 18 year old male known to her raped her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional information will be released.

