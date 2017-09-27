Photo opportunity with the national championship trophy

Football fans can have their picture taken with the NCAA football national championship trophy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in the K-State Student Union courtyard.

Photos will be available to download after the event. In addition to free giveaways of Dr. Pepper bottles and stress balls, a prize drawing will take place for football jerseys and a mountain bike.

Kansas State University is the only university currently scheduled for this exciting opportunity, thanks to the strong relationship between K-State and the local Pepsi bottler. This event is open to the public, and is presented by Dr. Pepper.