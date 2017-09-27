Former KC area doctor, Boy Scout leader admits sex assault of boy

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A former Blue Springs doctor and Boy Scout leader is being held without bond after admitting that he sexually assaulted a boy for years.

The Kansas City Star reports 45-year-old Joseph Mackey, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty in Jackson County Circuit Court to statutory sodomy. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3.

Court records indicate the victim met Mackey through a scouting activity and was also a patient of the doctors. He was abused dozens of times between age 14 and adulthood.

Investigators found other victims who said they were abused by Mackey. He told some victims he was coordinating a sexual activities study for the University of Kansas. University officials told investigators the study didn’t exist.

Mackey surrendered his license in 2013.