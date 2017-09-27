2nd Annual Pawstoberfest Coming Up!

Get out to Taco Johns on Saturday, October 7 for the second annual Pawstoberfest!

Have some lunch, see some adorable pups, and maybe even adopt one to take home! Adoption event there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., so bring the kids out and help support Purple Paws Animal Welfare Society!

Pawstoberfest will feature a handful of fun activities such as face painting, a dog dress up contest and much more. The Manhattan Fire Department will also be in attendance as special guests!

Donations are also needed, such as leashes, collars, toys, beds, and treats.

A percentage of proceeds raised will be donated to PPAWS, so come down and support one of your local animal shelters right here in Manhattan!