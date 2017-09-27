2 Kansas teens jailed after crash in stolen SUV

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stolen vehicle and have made an arrest.

Just before 4:30 Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to report of an injury accident at the intersection of Center and First in New Cambria, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan

Kimberly Potts, 46, New Cambria, told deputies she was stopped at the stop sign on Center Street when a vehicle came from the west at a high rate of speed. The driver attempted to turn south on Center and struck the front of her 2002 Dodge Dakota. The vehicle then drove off.

While deputies were working the accident, an 81-year-old New Cambria woman reported that her 2009 Nissan Pathfinder was stolen from her driveway.

She told deputies two teenagers came to her house around 2 a.m., asking for her grandson, who no longer lives at her residence. The boys told the woman that they did not have any place to stay, so she invited them to spend the night. She contacted authorities a couple hours later after she discovered that the boys and the car were missing.

Sheriff Soldan said that the woman was familiar with the boys and provided names. Authorities caught up with them in the community of Solomon a short time later. They told deputies that they had returned the Pathfinder. Deputies the vehicle at the residence with damage to the front and driver’s side.

Deputies took Calob Haymond, 15, and Benny Garza, 14, both of Solomon into custody for deprivation of property. Haymond, who was driving, could face additional charges, according to Sheriff Soldan.

A private vehicle transported Potts to Salina Regional Health Center.

Haymond and Garza are being held at North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City, according to Soldan.