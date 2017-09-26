Riley County Arrests September 26

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jim McDonald, 63, of Manhattan, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 25, 2017 at approximately 10:20 AM. McDonald was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for criminal threat and disorderly conduct. McDonald’s total bond was set at $6,000.00. McDonald was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Bertrand on September 25, 2017 at approximately 1:25 PM. Officers listed Tyler Bruce, 22, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported a suspect known to him took his Army issued military gear. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $2,365.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 1700 block of Wildcat Creek Rd. on September 25, 2017 at approximately 4:10 PM. Officers listed Nicholas Sheffield, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took two chainsaws and a roatery laser level. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,100.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for arson in Manhattan on September 25, 2017. Officers listed a 19 year old female as the victim when it was reported a suspect known to her burned her clothing in a dumpster. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Due to the nature of the crime reported (domestic related) no additional details will be released.

Clifton Rosin, 28, of Newton, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 25, 2017 at approximately 4:50 PM. Rosin was arrested on a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear. Rosin was issued no bond, causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 800 block of Walters Dr. on September 25, 2017 at approximately 5:55 PM. Officers listed Katie Starling, 41, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her two son’s bicycles while they were at school. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $820.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.