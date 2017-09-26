Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 20 at Fort Riley

Military retirees will have the opportunity to be
entertained and informed about the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels precision
flight demonstration team when former Blue Angels pilot Steve Lambert
addresses the lunch crowd during Retiree Appreciation Day here, which runs
from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Registration for the event starts at
7:30 a.m.
Retirees wishing to attend the luncheon must make advance reservations by 5
p.m. Oct. 16 by calling (785) 239-3320 or emailing the Retirement Services
Office at georgia.a.rucker.civ@mail.mil.
Retirees of all military services, spouses, widows and widowers will be
treated to an expanded event this year. Attendees will be greeted by 1st
Infantry Division and Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin
and Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence, followed by informative
presentations by Glenn Suetter, TRICARE and healthcare expert; Col. John
Melton, Irwin Army Community Hospital Commander; and Commissary and Exchange
representatives. An entertaining and informative presentation about the 1st
Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary will be provided by Dr. Robert Smith,
Fort Riley Museum Complex director.
Additionally, attendees can get their Influenza shot and update other
inoculations including Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap), Pneumovax
and/or Zostovax (shingles). There will also be opportunities to learn
through presentations on long-term care for military retirees and their
family members; a federal legislative update by MOAA representative Paul
Frost, and the U.S. Army’s “Recruiting for Our Future.”
Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will
need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a one-day pass.
Learn more by clicking on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” button on the
right-hand side of the page at www.riley.army.mil or by calling (785)
239-3138.