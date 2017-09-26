Retiree Appreciation Day set for Oct. 20 at Fort Riley

Military retirees will have the opportunity to be

entertained and informed about the famed U.S. Navy Blue Angels precision

flight demonstration team when former Blue Angels pilot Steve Lambert

addresses the lunch crowd during Retiree Appreciation Day here, which runs

from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Registration for the event starts at

7:30 a.m.

Retirees wishing to attend the luncheon must make advance reservations by 5

p.m. Oct. 16 by calling (785) 239-3320 or emailing the Retirement Services

Office at georgia.a.rucker.civ@mail.mil.

Retirees of all military services, spouses, widows and widowers will be

treated to an expanded event this year. Attendees will be greeted by 1st

Infantry Division and Fort Riley Commanding General Maj. Gen. Joseph Martin

and Garrison Commander Col. John Lawrence, followed by informative

presentations by Glenn Suetter, TRICARE and healthcare expert; Col. John

Melton, Irwin Army Community Hospital Commander; and Commissary and Exchange

representatives. An entertaining and informative presentation about the 1st

Infantry Division’s 100th anniversary will be provided by Dr. Robert Smith,

Fort Riley Museum Complex director.

Additionally, attendees can get their Influenza shot and update other

inoculations including Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap), Pneumovax

and/or Zostovax (shingles). There will also be opportunities to learn

through presentations on long-term care for military retirees and their

family members; a federal legislative update by MOAA representative Paul

Frost, and the U.S. Army’s “Recruiting for Our Future.”

Visitors to Fort Riley who don’t have a Department of Defense ID card will

need to stop by the Henry Gate visitor’s center to get a one-day pass.

Learn more by clicking on the yellow “Accessing Fort Riley” button on the

right-hand side of the page at www.riley.army.mil or by calling (785)

239-3138.