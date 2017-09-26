New security measures coming to Bishop Stadium

Officials at USD 383 have agreed to implementing additional security measures to Bishop Stadium at Manhattan High School.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 announced in a Facebook post that following several instances of break ins, stolen items, and animal droppings found on the field and track over the past few months that Bishop Stadium will now be locked whenever it is not being used for a student event.

The post goes on to say that officials are in the process of adding additional security measures to Bishop Stadium and once those are in place the situation will be re-evaluated.

USD 383 says that individuals may still access athletic tracks at Anthony and Eisenhower Middle Schools for running and walking.