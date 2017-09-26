Kansas man dies after SUV goes airborne, overturns

WABAUNSEE COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Monday in Wabaunsee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 GMC Suburban 1500 driven by Richard A. Nance Jr., 65, Eskridge, was west bound at 13201 K4 Highway.

The vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a legally parked vehicle, went airborne, overturned and landed on its roof.

Nance was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.