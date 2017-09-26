K-State Air Force ROTC cadets attend United States Air Force Marathon

Eleven cadets from K-State’s Air Force ROTC Detachment 270 traveled to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, Sept. 16 to attend the United States Air Force Marathon and visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

During the trip, cadets had the opportunity to tour a local innovation firm that is a part of the Wright Brothers Institute, participate in marathon activities and attend a barbecue with local Air Force and community leaders.

The students gained invaluable exposure to career options, networking and leadership opportunities within the Air Force and the technology sector. This event is organized and supported each year by retired Lt. Col. Joe Lask, a K-State and Detachment 270 alumnus living in the Dayton area.