Join the fight against cancer by purchasing your Fighting For A Cure T-shirt at the K-State Farmers Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 27 in Bosco Student Plaza.

The T-shirts are $20 and all the proceeds will go to the Johnson Cancer Research Center. Be sure to wear your T-Shirt on the fourth annual Fighting For A Cure Day, Oct. 14, to the K-State football game and support the university’s fight against cancer and honor its cancer survivors and researchers.