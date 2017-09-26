Former USD 473 Coach Sentenced to Prison Term

Former USD 473 Chapman assistant girls basketball and track coach Mark Snider of Abilene has been sentenced to a controlling prison term of 68 months and lifetime post release. The Geary County Attorney’s office confirmed the sentence which followed S nider’s convictions on two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

Snider was sentenced to consecutive terms of 34 months on each charge, resulting in the controlling sentence of 68 months. He had entered into a plea agreement in Geary County District Court.

Snider resigned the coaching position in USD 473 in April of 2016. He was later arrested in Abilene and eventually faced charges in Geary County.