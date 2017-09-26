Former USD 473 coach sentenced for child sex crimes

GEARY COUNTY — A Former USD 473 Chapman assistant girls basketball and track coach Mark Snider, 27, Abilene, has been sentenced to 5-years in prison for convictions on two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child, according to the Geary County Attorney’s office.

Snider had entered into a plea agreement in Geary County District Court.

In April 2016, Snider resigned his coaching position. He was later arrested in Abilene following a three-week investigation on 5 counts of Electronic Solicitation and 5 counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child Under 16.