West Anderson Work Zone Changes

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Anderson Ave. between the new roundabout and the Anneberg Park entrance will experience a series of traffic control changes to re-channelize traffic as construction for the widening of Anderson Ave. continues.

Drivers are advised to watch for re-channelization within this area over the next 30-45 days. For the safety of the construction workers, City of Manhattan staff and other drivers, please use caution, obey all posted traffic control and slow down in the work zone.