Riley County Arrests September 25

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Jamie Magnuson, 55, of Salina, Kansas, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 22, 2017 at approximately 11:15 AM. Magnuson was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for failure to appear. Magnuson’s bond was set at $5,000.00. Magnuson was not confined at the time of this report.

Devonta Bagley, 23, of Belton, Missouri, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 23, 2017 at approximately 12:50 PM. Bagley was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary. Bagley’s total bond was set at $100,000.00. Bagley was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 1700 block of N Manhattan on September 23, 2017 at approximately 1:30 PM. Officers listed Caroline Peters, 21, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took her Macbook Pro and laptop bag. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,100.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property in the 2300 block of Stagg Hill Rd. on September 23, 2017 at approximately 1:55 PM. Officers listed Asian Market as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect broke in, damaging the store door, and took a cash box. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $670.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 500 block of Augusta Way on September 24, 2017 at approximately 10:35 AM. Officers listed Brandon Boeckman, 22, of Manhattan, and Shelby Herndon, 23, of Manhattan, as the victims when they reported an unknown suspect took two 28″ Giant Bicycles. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $850.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for rape in Manhattan on September 24, 2017. Officers listed a 13 year old female as the victim when it was reported a 16 year old male known to her had consensual sex with her. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

Officers filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 400 block of Kearney St. on September 24, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM. Officers listed Connor Riggs, 20, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect took his Microsoft Surface Pro laptop, Oakley sunglasses and miscellanous items from his vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,400.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for sexual battery and aggravated burglary in Manhattan on September 24, 2017. Officers listed a 20 year old female as the victim of sexual battery and aggravated burglary when an unknown male entered her residence without permission and touched her inappropriately. Officers listed 10 others as victims of aggravated burlgary in the case. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident in the 1600 block of Beach Dr. on September 24, 2017 at approximately 4:35 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a gray 2002 Honda Motorcycle driven by Dominic Sandidge-Lacy, 20, of Manhattan, had crashed. Sandidge-Lacy was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

Officers responded to the report of an injury accident near the intersection of Manhattan Ave. and Kimball Ave. on September 23, 2017 at approximately 9:15 PM. When officers arrived on scene, they found a tan 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by Dakota Jones, 22, of Manhattan had struck a blue 2011 Dodge Ram driven by Carlton Austin, 30, of Manhattan, causing the Ram to crash into a silver 2007 Nissan Versa driven by Abraham Kays, of Ogden, Kansas. One adult and two juvenile passengers in the La Sabre were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.