One more candidate joins GOP gubernatorial race

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Former state lawmaker Mark Hutton has officially entered the race for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor.

Hutton, who founded Hutton Construction in Wichita, said during an announcement Monday that state government under Gov. Sam Brownback is “broken.”

He was expected to enter the race and has been raising money since August.

Hutton was elected to the Kansas House in 2012 and 2014 but didn’t seek a third term. Hutton was one of the first Republicans to publicly oppose Brownback’s zero tax rate for owners of limited liability companies.

Other GOP candidates include Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Wichita businessman Wink Hartman, former state Sen. Jim Barnett, former state Rep. Ed O’Malley and Prairie Village high school student Tyler Ruzich.