Kansas woman jailed after throwing bricks, biting police officer

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for battery and other charges.

According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, a domestic dispute started between Roxy Lawson and her husband at the Salina Speedway late Friday night. The fight continued at their residence in the 1400 block of Pawnee in Salina.

Police were notified after Lawson threw two bricks at her husband and bit him when he attempted to restrain her. When police attempted to place her in custody, she allegedly bit and kicked them, according to Forrester.

She was brought to the Saline County Jail and booked for domestic battery, domestic assault, battery on a law enforcement office and interference with law enforcement.

Lawson was said to be intoxicated during the incident, according to Forrester.