The K-State Blood Drive is this week.

The following dates and times are available for donation:

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25-27 in the K-State Student Union.

8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the K-State Student Union.

1-7 p.m. Sept. 25-27 in Putnam Hall.

Everyone who donates will receive a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips.

Make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, online or on the mobile app.