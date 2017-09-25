‘Big Red One’ to bid deputy commanding general farewell with Victory with Honors ceremony

he 1st Infantry Division will honor retiring Brig. Gen.

William A. Turner, the division’s deputy commanding general for support, and

welcome Col. Richard R. Coffman, the incoming deputy commanding officer for

maneuver, with a Victory with Honors ceremony at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the “Big

Red One” headquarters building.

Turner joined the division command group in July 2016 and previously served

with the Big Red One as commander of Battery B, 6th Field Artillery

Regiment, 1st Infantry Division (Mechanized) Artillery, from December 1991

to August 1993 and as current operations officer for the 1st Inf. Div.

Artillery from January to December 1991.

Coffman comes to the division from the National Training Center at Fort

Irwin, California, where he served as commander of the operations group. His

education includes multiple bachelor’s degrees from Centre College, a Master

of Business Administration from Embry Riddle University and a graduate

fellowship at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard

University.