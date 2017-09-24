Kan. man with 14 prior convictions admits role in drug distribution case

RENO COUNTY — One of three people arrested on drug charges n November of 2015 entered a plea in the case against him Friday.

Benjamin Cullum, 42, entered a guilty plea to a number of charges, the most serious being conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on the home in the 400 block of North Plum in Hutchinson where they found a black zip-up nylon case with prescription pills and 50 grams of marijuana in a bedroom.

They also found a scale, safe, vacuum sealer, two empty Ziploc bags and owe sheets. Officers found $120 in control buy money in the safe. $10 more were allegedly found in a wallet and $180 in twenty dollar bills were in Cullum’s pocket. He also allegedly had $1,903 in another pocket, which he claimed he won at a casino. However, some of the bills had serial numbers that matched money from the control buys made by the drug unit. They also found a bag with residue and a scale in Cullum’s truck.

In the garage of the home was a Ruger LCP 380 gun in a metal case, a baggie of methamphetamine and a scale. More marijuana and smoking pipes with residue were also found.

Sentencing is scheduled on Oct. 28. Cullum has 14 previous drug and traffic convictions from 2010.