Careless smoking blamed for Kansas house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY–Fire crews responded to a fire at a home at 1550 SW Belle Avenue in Topeka Kansas at noon Sunday, according to a media release.

An alert neighbor discovered the fire and reported it. Upon arrival, fire crews found the two story wood frame residential structure with smoke showing from the rear. Firefighters began an offensive fire attack keeping it confined to the structure of fire origin. One adult male occupant was home at the time of the fire incident. He was able self-evacuate prior to the arrival of fire crews.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation’s Unit responded to this incident and a preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be accidental, associated with careless smoking.

Estimated dollar loss – $15,500.00 (Fifteen Thousand Five Hundred Dollars); $15,000.00 (Fifteen Thousand Five Dollars) structural loss and $500.00 (Five Hundred Dollars) contents loss.