UPDATE: KHP identifies Kan. man who died in Mercedes, semi crash

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Friday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Mercedes Benz passenger vehicle driven by Zachary T. Mears 30, Hutchinson, that was northbound on Haven Road twelve miles east of Hutchinson at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S.50 and struck an eastbound semi.

Mears was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Sedgwick County Forensics Center. The driver of the semi Becker, Carlin Becker, 32, Wharton, Texas, was not injured.

Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

