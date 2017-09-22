Riley County Arrests September 22

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Narianna Williams, 19, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 2300 block of Browning Ave. on September 21, 2017 at approximately 1:40 PM. Williams was arrested on a Riley County District Court bench warrant for probation violation and separate charges of interference with LEO and possession of marijuana. Williams’ total bond was set at $8,000.00 causing her to remain confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 1000 block of Moro St. on September 21, 2017 at approximately 5:25 PM. Officers listed Darrell Johnson, 23, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect stole his bicycle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $525.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Rd. on September 21, 2017 at approximately 9:20 PM. Officers listed Levi Degruchy, 27, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect damaged his Ford Mustang. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

