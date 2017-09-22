Police investigate 3 suspects after Kansas shooting, chase

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and questioning suspects following a multi-county chase.

Just after 9p.m. Wednesday, police responded to multiple reports of shots being fired near 101 North Michigan Street in Lawrence, according to a media release. Callers reported vehicles and people were fleeing the scene.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital in Topeka with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One officer heading to the scene saw vehicle near 6th and Kentucky that matched the caller’s description of the fleeing vehicle.

The officer went to investigate and the car fled north over the Kansas River Bridge. The multi-agency chase traveled before ending in Leavenworth County near the 187th Street and Dempsey Road intersection when the vehicle encountered Leavenworth County deputies.

Police detained three people at the scene and transported them to the Training Center for questioning. Police have not reported any arrests.