Out of the Darkness Walk is tomorrow

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for 15 to 24-year-olds. Let’s all get out and get i nvolved. The Out of the Darkness Walk is Saturday, Sept. 23. Registration will be from 10-11:45 a.m. in Bosco Student Plaza.

The event is a great way for you to help spread awareness and information about suicide while raising funds for suicide prevention. It is a communitywide event and all are invited and encouraged to attend.

Event sponsors from K-State include Counseling Services; Peer Advocates for Mental Wellness and Success, or PAWS; and Wildcat Wellness Coalition.