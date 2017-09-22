More Kansans gather to protest plan to end DACA

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Young Kansas immigrants continue to express their distress following President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind DACA, the immigration program protecting those who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

A group gathered at the Wichita Area Builders Association, 730 North Main, Thursday evening prior to Kansas congressman Ron Estes appearance. The Peace and Social Justice Center of South Central Kansas organized the gathering.

According to a social media report they have attempted to meet with Estes to support the Dream Act and set up a meeting. According to the organization, Estes office is not returning calls to meet.