Get ready for the 2017 Aggieville Chili Crawl

Don’t miss out on the 16th annual Chili Crawl!

The Little Apple Optimist club is hosting their 16th annual Chili Crawl with some of the best restaurants in Aggieville, Manhattan, KS. For one price, you will spend the afternoon sampling all the best that Aggieville has to offer while helping to support youth activities in the community.

After tasting 13 different chili recipes, then vote for your favorite giving that restaurant bragging rights to the “ BEST CHILI in the ‘VILLE”. Each restaurant is hosted by an Optimist club member and volunteers from either sponsors or recipients of past fund raising events by the Little Apple Optimist club. This is a fun community event highlighting the Little Apple Optimist Club programs, Aggieville and financial sponsors to the event.