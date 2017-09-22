Flint Hills Praisefest this weekend in City Park

Get out to Manhattan’s City Park this Saturday for Flint Hills Praisefest 2017 and enjoy a day full of food, fun, and, of course, music!

Praisefest is a FREE music festival. This year’s headliner is Matthew West, a four-time Grammy nominee, multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and 2016 Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. Cloverton and Jordan Feliz will also perform on the New Century Bank Main Stage. See the full lineup below!

The core focuses of Praisefest are worship, community, and giving with the belief that bringing together the body of Christ to celebrate and worship will foster growth in faith and instill a desire to serve the Lord. Proceeds from donations, raffles, food sales, etc. will benefit The House, a non-profit cafe ministering to the community in Ogden, KS.

Praisefest will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k race. Top male and female finishers will receive medals in the following age divisions: 19 and Under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. An award ceremony will take place following the race. Registration is $35. Register here: https:// register.chronotrack.com/r/ 15406

2017 FLINT HILLS PRAISEFEST MUSIC LINEUP