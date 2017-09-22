Little Apple Post

Flint Hills Praisefest this weekend in City Park

Get out to Manhattan’s City Park this Saturday for Flint Hills Praisefest 2017 and enjoy a day full of food, fun, and, of course, music!

Praisefest is a FREE music festival. This year’s headliner is Matthew West, a four-time Grammy nominee, multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and 2016 Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. Cloverton and Jordan Feliz will also perform on the New Century Bank Main Stage. See the full lineup below!

The core focuses of Praisefest are worship, community, and giving with the belief that bringing together the body of Christ to celebrate and worship will foster growth in faith and instill a desire to serve the Lord. Proceeds from donations, raffles, food sales, etc. will benefit The House, a non-profit cafe ministering to the community in Ogden, KS.

Praisefest will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k race. Top male and female finishers will receive medals in the following age divisions: 19 and Under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. An award ceremony will take place following the race. Registration is $35. Register here: https://register.chronotrack.com/r/15406

2017 FLINT HILLS PRAISEFEST MUSIC LINEUP

New Century Main Stage

Matthew West

With Jordan Feliz and Cloverton

7 pm

KJIL Stage

10:45-11:20 am: Eric Martin, Manhattan First United Methodist

11:30 am – 12:05 pm: Agape Family Church

12:15-12:50 pm: Mt. Calvary

1:00-1:45 pm: Jesse and Alysha Campbell, Manhattan Church of the Nazarene

1:55-2:40 pm: Rachel Pankratz

2:30-3:35 pm: Sandra Vidal

3:45-4:30 pm: Mitch Langley

Thrivent Stage (Outdoors, next to Bandshell)

11:00-11:40 am: Manhattan Church of the Nazarene

11:50 am – 12:30 pm: Jon Griffith

12:40-1:20 pm: Rachel Pankraz

1:30-2:15 pm: Stratiotis (Fort Smith, Arkansas)

2:25-3:10 pm: West Ridge Community Church (Wichita, Kansas)

3:20-4:05 pm: UCC

4:15-5:00 pm: TRU

5:10-5:55 pm: CJ Luckey