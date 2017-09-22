Flint Hills Praisefest this weekend in City Park

Get out to Manhattan’s City Park this Saturday for Flint Hills Praisefest 2017 and enjoy a day full of food, fun, and, of course, music!
Praisefest is a FREE music festival. This year’s headliner is Matthew West, a four-time Grammy nominee, multiple ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner and 2016 Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year. Cloverton and Jordan Feliz will also perform on the New Century Bank Main Stage. See the full lineup below!
The core focuses of Praisefest are worship, community, and giving with the belief that bringing together the body of Christ to celebrate and worship will foster growth in faith and instill a desire to serve the Lord. Proceeds from donations, raffles, food sales, etc. will benefit The House, a non-profit cafe ministering to the community in Ogden, KS.
Praisefest will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 5k race. Top male and female finishers will receive medals in the following age divisions: 19 and Under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. An award ceremony will take place following the race. Registration is $35. Register here: https://
2017 FLINT HILLS PRAISEFEST MUSIC LINEUP
New Century Main Stage
Matthew West
With Jordan Feliz and Cloverton
KJIL Stage
10:45-11:20 am: Eric Martin, Manhattan First United Methodist
11:30 am – 12:05 pm: Agape Family Church
12:15-12:50 pm: Mt. Calvary
1:00-1:45 pm: Jesse and Alysha Campbell, Manhattan Church of the Nazarene
1:55-2:40 pm: Rachel Pankratz
2:30-3:35 pm: Sandra Vidal
3:45-4:30 pm: Mitch Langley
Thrivent Stage (Outdoors, next to Bandshell)
11:00-11:40 am: Manhattan Church of the Nazarene
11:50 am – 12:30 pm: Jon Griffith
12:40-1:20 pm: Rachel Pankraz
1:30-2:15 pm: Stratiotis (Fort Smith, Arkansas)
2:25-3:10 pm: West Ridge Community Church (Wichita, Kansas)
3:20-4:05 pm: UCC
4:15-5:00 pm: TRU
5:10-5:55 pm: CJ Luckey