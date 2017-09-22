Aggieville Mini Maker Faire this Sunday!

Get out to Aggieville this Sunday for the fourth annual Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Moro Street.

Maker Faire is the Greatest Show (and Tell) on Earth – a family-friendly showcase of invention, creativity, and resourcefulness, and a celebration of the Maker movement. It’s a place where people show what they are making, and share what they are learning.

Makers range from tech enthusiasts to crafters to homesteaders to scientists to artists to garage tinkerers. They are of all ages and backgrounds. The aim of the Maker Faire is to entertain, inform, connect, and grow this community.