Riley County Arrests September 21

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MANHATTAN, KAN. –

Summer Cole, 34, of Topeka, was arrested while at the Riley County Police Department on September 20, 2017 at approximately 10:50 AM. Cole was arrested on a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act. Cole’s total bond was set at $7,500.00. Cole was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for theft in the 3800 block of Windmill Run Rd. in Wamego, Kansas, on September 20, 2017 at approximately 2:20 PM. Officers listed Amy Everett, 57, of Manhattan, as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect took and cashed a personal check of hers. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $3,524.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Sheldon Burton, 26, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. on September 20, 2017 at approximately 2:30 PM. Burton was arrested on charges of flee and elude, reckless driving, driving while suspended and interfere with leo. Burton’s total bond was set at $5,000.00. Burton was not confined at the time of this report.

Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. on September 20, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM. Officers listed Jose Barrientos, 21, of Fort Riley, Kansas, as the victim when he reported a physicial altercation with a known suspect.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception and false impersonation in the 1300 block of West Loop Pl. on September 20, 2017 at approximately 5:15 PM. Officers listed Grant Witcher, 56, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect scammed him over the phone by impersonating an officer with the Riley County Sherriff’s Department. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $4,000.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Those with information about crimes in our area are encouraged to contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.