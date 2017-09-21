Police: 20-year-old Kansas man jailed for fatal shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have made an arrest.

Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 2000 block of W. 27th Terrace in Lawrence for reports of a shooting, according to a media release.

Responding officers located 26-year-old Lawrence resident Bryce Holladay with fatal injuries.

Police questioned Steven Austin Drake III, 20, in relation to this incident and took him into custody. He has been booked in to the Douglas County Jail on one count of Voluntary Manslaughter.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at (785)832-7509, or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be anonymous.