N.E Kansas Rotary Clubs Raise over $38,293 for Heart to Heart Disaster Relief Efforts

The 45 Rotary clubs of Rotary International’s District 5710 have come together to support Heart to Heart

International’s disaster relief efforts in Texas and Florida.

Immediately after Hurricane Harvey devastated the gulf coast of Texas with over 51 inches of rain, followed by the damage

caused in Florida by Hurricane Irma, Rotarians opened their hearts and checkbooks to help.

Rotary clubs been involved with the Lenexa, KS based Heart to Heart International (HHI) since its inception in 1992. Many of

their founders and some of their board members are Rotarians so there is a natural connection and interest in supporting their

mission.

Initially, 5710’s District Governor Adam Ehlert asked that each of the 2400 Rotarians in the District give at least $5.00 which

was matched with District funds. Ehlert said, “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of Rotarians in our District.” “To date, over

$38,293 has been collected and an additional significant amount given directly through Heart to Heart’s website”. “Rotary

International is the world’s most significant service organization, but we are not a relief agency. Heart to Heart is, and it’s our

privilege to support them.” added Ehlert.

Rotarians have also been involved in assembling and packing hygiene kits for distribution to those involved in both disasters.

Nearly 30,000 kits have been distributed in the affected areas and the need continues. In Houston, HHI plans on providing

medical care for the next two to three months until regular providers are able to reopen their own clinics. Some of the HHI

medical volunteers are on their second tour following a short break at home. These services are provided at no cost to patients.

Likewise, in Florida, HHI is the only organization providing emergency medical care to residents and responders in the area

of Big Pine Key.

Rotarians and other volunteers collected donations at a recent T-Bones baseball game series at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.

Baseball fans including comedian Bill Murry (co-owner of the visiting St. Paul Saints) contributed to the effort.

Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self”, is exemplified by HHI’s, Ex. Director of Disaster Response, Sue Mangicaro, whose

own condo in Naples, Fla. was flooded while she had responded to the Texas disaster. According to Jim Mitchum, HHI

CEO, “She has not yet taken time to go home and deal with her own loss; instead continuing to lead our medical response

on the Florida Keys.”