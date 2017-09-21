Enjoy timeless rock and roll with Creedence Clearwater Revisited at McCain Auditorium

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will perform as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in McCain Auditorium.

The band’s distinctive swamp rock will take you back to the ’60s and ’70s with classics like “Susie Q,” “Proud Mary,” “Down on the Corner,” “Fortunate Son” and “Who’ll Stop The Rain.”

Tickets for Creedence Clearwater Revisited are available at the McCain Auditorium box office, online at k- state.edu/mccain, or by calling 785-532-6428. All Kansas State University students and kids 18 and under are half-price. Other discounts are available for seniors, military, university faculty and staff, and for groups of 10 or more.