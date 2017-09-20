Riley County Arrests September 20

The following summary of calls for service/reports filed by the Riley County Police Department is a portion of those received by police. Some names, addresses, and case details are withheld to follow local, state, and federal law as well as in an attempt to protect community members from being victimized further. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in Manhattan on September 19, 2017 at approximately 10:00 AM. Officers listed the Riley County Police Department as the victim when it was reported an unknown suspect damaged an RCPD vehicle. The total loss associated with this case is approximately $700.00. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

Officers filed a report for aggravated assault and criminal threat in Ogden, Kansas, on September 19, 2017. Officers listed a 28 year old male as the victim when it was reported a known 24 year old suspect threatened the victim. Due to the nature of the crime reported, no additional details will be released.

