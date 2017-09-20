Receive a $15 Amazon gift card for participating in study about on-again/off-again relationships

Are you between 18 and 29 years old? Have you ever broken up and gotten back together with your boyfriend/girlfriend? You might qualify for a qualitative study conducting 60-minute focus groups to investigate the phenomenon of on-again/off-again relationships.

Interested participants can fill out an online survey form. The survey closes Sept. 25.

If you are selected and decide to participate in a focus group, you will receive a $15 Amazon gift card. Contact Michelle Busk, graduate student, at mbusk@k-state.edu for more information.

This study has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board and has received approval No. 8917.